Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May $BMAY Shares Purchased by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY – Free Report) by 86.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,146 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 83.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at $209,000. FSA Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at about $258,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Stock Up 3.7%

BMAY opened at $44.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $161.93 million, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.62. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a twelve month low of $35.73 and a twelve month high of $42.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.34.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (BMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

