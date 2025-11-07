Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.640-2.810 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price target on Phibro Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of PAHC stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.66. Phibro Animal Health has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $44.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.81.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 3.73%.The company had revenue of $363.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.44 million. Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.640-2.810 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phibro Animal Health

In related news, CEO Jack Bendheim sold 16,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $649,108.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 23,899 shares in the company, valued at $965,041.62. This represents a 40.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,336 shares of company stock worth $2,734,588. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAHC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 74.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 154,281 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 3,392.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 92,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 89,794 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 182,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 33,548 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 188,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 31,052 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

