Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,668 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,469,761 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $55,645,000 after purchasing an additional 42,664 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 12,868 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,989 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $38.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $49.21.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 7.97%.Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 21.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. CICC Research dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $51.60 to $42.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.01.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

