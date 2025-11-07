Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF $FNCL

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF comprises 1.9% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 283.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA FNCL opened at $74.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.54. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $58.68 and a 52 week high of $77.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

