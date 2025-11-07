Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10, Zacks reports. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 67.00% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Avanos Medical updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.850-0.950 EPS.
Avanos Medical Price Performance
AVNS stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Avanos Medical has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $21.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.92.
Insider Buying and Selling at Avanos Medical
In other news, Director Gary Blackford purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $439,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,600. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avanos Medical
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AVNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Avanos Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Avanos Medical in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Avanos Medical to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avanos Medical has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Avanos Medical
About Avanos Medical
Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Avanos Medical
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Why Investors Shouldn’t Fear the Dip in Microsoft Stock
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- DigitalOcean’s Tide Has Turned: Get Ready to Ride the Wave
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- CAVA Stock Looking for Direction After Earnings Miss
Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.