Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10, Zacks reports. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 67.00% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Avanos Medical updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.850-0.950 EPS.

AVNS stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Avanos Medical has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $21.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.92.

In other news, Director Gary Blackford purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $439,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,600. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 969.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 433.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in Avanos Medical by 64.4% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 17,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 27,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 15,479 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Avanos Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Avanos Medical in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Avanos Medical to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avanos Medical has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

