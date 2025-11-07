Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Acquired by Ipsen Advisor Group LLC

Ipsen Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6,350.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $219.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $5,085,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 23,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,979,629.35. The trade was a 45.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $3,078,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 63,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,570. This trade represents a 16.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,240 shares of company stock worth $15,301,891. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.3%

Analog Devices stock opened at $232.88 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.65 and a 12-month high of $258.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.57 billion, a PE ratio of 59.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.02%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

