Ipsen Advisor Group LLC Reduces Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Ipsen Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,263 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 5,043 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 8,617 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $381.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,690. This represents a 90.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 6,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,270. This represents a 12.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $298.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $304.67 and a 200-day moving average of $305.20. The company has a market cap of $212.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. McDonald’s Corporation has a one year low of $276.53 and a one year high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.48%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

