Towerview LLC Cuts Position in C3is Inc. $CISS

Towerview LLC reduced its holdings in shares of C3is Inc. (NASDAQ:CISS – Free Report) by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,616 shares during the quarter. C3is accounts for 0.0% of Towerview LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Towerview LLC owned about 2.01% of C3is worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

C3is Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ CISS opened at $1.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.09. C3is Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of C3is in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

C3is Profile

C3is Inc offers international seaborne transportation services. It provides its services to dry bulk charterers, including national and private industrial users, commodity producers and traders, oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders and producers. The company owns and operates a fleet of two drybulk carriers, which transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers, and one Aframax crude oil tanker that transports crude oil.

