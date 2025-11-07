Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF $VLUE

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,887 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up about 2.0% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,664,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,019,000 after purchasing an additional 48,386 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,648,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JDH Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. JDH Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $129.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.80 and a fifty-two week high of $116.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.83.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

