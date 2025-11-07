OmniAb, Inc. $OABI Shares Acquired by Towerview LLC

Towerview LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report) by 43.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 831,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251,100 shares during the quarter. OmniAb accounts for 1.0% of Towerview LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Towerview LLC owned approximately 0.68% of OmniAb worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OABI. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in OmniAb in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of OmniAb by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 468,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 15,572 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in OmniAb during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in OmniAb by 15.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 817,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in OmniAb by 13.3% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,529,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 296,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OABI opened at $1.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.70. The stock has a market cap of $198.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.15. OmniAb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $4.71.

OmniAb ( NASDAQ:OABI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. OmniAb had a negative return on equity of 23.14% and a negative net margin of 301.83%.The firm had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 million. OmniAb has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that OmniAb, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OABI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of OmniAb from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OmniAb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's technology platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts.

