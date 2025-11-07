S&T Bank PA Purchases 7,511 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services Inc $AMN

S&T Bank PA increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,511 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA owned 0.18% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 3,142.6% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 59.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 29.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.08.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 11.0%

Shares of AMN opened at $18.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.12. AMN Healthcare Services Inc has a 12 month low of $14.86 and a 12 month high of $42.21. The company has a market capitalization of $704.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.08 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 10.75%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services Inc will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.