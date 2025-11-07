Towerview LLC Purchases 79,929 Shares of StealthGas, Inc. $GASS

Towerview LLC increased its holdings in StealthGas, Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,849,929 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 79,929 shares during the quarter. StealthGas comprises approximately 13.0% of Towerview LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Towerview LLC owned 7.71% of StealthGas worth $18,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of StealthGas by 136.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 41,497 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in StealthGas in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in StealthGas by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 82,572 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,886 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of StealthGas during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 701.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 8,982 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StealthGas Stock Performance

Shares of StealthGas stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. StealthGas, Inc. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.48. The company has a market cap of $250.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of StealthGas in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

About StealthGas

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel; and edible oils and chemicals.

