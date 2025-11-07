Southwest Airlines Co. $LUV Shares Sold by S&T Bank PA

S&T Bank PA lessened its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,506 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 5,271 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 81.4% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth $42,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LUV shares. Hsbc Global Res raised Southwest Airlines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. HSBC downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $33.38.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

NYSE LUV opened at $31.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.00. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $23.82 and a twelve month high of $37.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The airline reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 1.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the airline to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Southwest Airlines

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.