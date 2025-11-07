Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Buys Shares of 43,946 Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF $JSI

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 43,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,000. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF accounts for 1.3% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. owned 0.25% of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,239,000. CW Advisors LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 58.0% during the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 1,611,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,337,000 after acquiring an additional 591,217 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 202.0% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 243,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,799,000 after acquiring an additional 481,613 shares during the period. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $23,004,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 729,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,195,000 after purchasing an additional 430,317 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA JSI opened at $52.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.28. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.05 and a 52 week high of $53.15.

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (JSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to the US securitized market. The fund invests predominantly in investment grade securities. JSI was launched on Nov 8, 2023 and is issued by Janus Henderson.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.