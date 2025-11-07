Ipsen Advisor Group LLC Has $6.30 Million Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IMCG

Ipsen Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 4.8% of Ipsen Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC owned 0.22% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,011,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,666,000 after acquiring an additional 821,692 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,828,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,649,000 after purchasing an additional 434,630 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 942,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,354,000 after purchasing an additional 39,160 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 726,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,913,000 after buying an additional 88,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 635,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,965,000 after buying an additional 22,204 shares in the last quarter.

IMCG opened at $80.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $83.76.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

