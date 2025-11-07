Innealta Capital LLC Has $7.07 Million Stock Position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF $FLJP

Innealta Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,458 shares during the period. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF comprises about 3.7% of Innealta Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Innealta Capital LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $7,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 31.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,872,000.

NYSEARCA:FLJP opened at $35.53 on Friday. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $35.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.65.

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

