Innealta Capital LLC Acquires 4,440 Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF $EWQ

Innealta Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the period. iShares MSCI France ETF makes up about 1.9% of Innealta Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Innealta Capital LLC owned approximately 0.94% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trek Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 10,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 40.5% during the first quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 30,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the first quarter worth about $788,000. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,235,000. Finally, BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,839,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI France ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI France ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWQ opened at $43.42 on Friday. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 52-week low of $35.22 and a 52-week high of $45.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.91 and a 200-day moving average of $42.98. The company has a market capitalization of $399.46 million, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.98.

About iShares MSCI France ETF

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.