Innealta Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF $FXI

Innealta Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52,102 shares during the period. iShares China Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Innealta Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Innealta Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 107.9% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 59,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 31,055 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 493,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,141,000 after buying an additional 65,700 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FXI opened at $40.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.88. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $28.41 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

