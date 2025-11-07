Ipsen Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy $SRE

Ipsen Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 51.2% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 245.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Sempra Energy by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 74.1% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra Energy

In related news, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 5,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $419,399.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,553.80. This trade represents a 11.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin C. Sagara sold 14,433 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $1,291,753.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,259. This represents a 93.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,411 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,790. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $89.00 target price on Sempra Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

Read Our Latest Report on SRE

Sempra Energy Stock Up 0.3%

Sempra Energy stock opened at $92.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.16. The company has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $61.90 and a fifty-two week high of $95.77.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 20.28%.The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.