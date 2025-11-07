Innealta Capital LLC Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI Chile ETF $ECH

Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 43,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $366,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 8,363.3% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 12,294 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the second quarter worth about $588,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $714,000.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Stock Up 38.6%

ECH opened at $35.25 on Friday. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 12-month low of $23.79 and a 12-month high of $33.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.50 and a 200-day moving average of $32.16. The stock has a market cap of $712.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

