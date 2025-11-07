Analyzing Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) and Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH)

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) and Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Savers Value Village has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jerash Holdings (US) has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Savers Value Village alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Savers Value Village and Jerash Holdings (US)”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Savers Value Village $1.54 billion 0.81 $29.03 million ($0.01) -793.00 Jerash Holdings (US) $145.81 million 0.28 -$850,000.00 $0.07 46.14

Savers Value Village has higher revenue and earnings than Jerash Holdings (US). Savers Value Village is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jerash Holdings (US), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.8% of Savers Value Village shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Jerash Holdings (US) shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Savers Value Village shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.7% of Jerash Holdings (US) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Savers Value Village and Jerash Holdings (US)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savers Value Village -0.11% 9.18% 2.01% Jerash Holdings (US) 0.57% 1.31% 1.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Savers Value Village and Jerash Holdings (US), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Savers Value Village 0 4 4 1 2.67 Jerash Holdings (US) 0 1 1 0 2.50

Savers Value Village presently has a consensus target price of $13.67, suggesting a potential upside of 72.34%. Jerash Holdings (US) has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.84%. Given Savers Value Village’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Savers Value Village is more favorable than Jerash Holdings (US).

Summary

Savers Value Village beats Jerash Holdings (US) on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Savers Value Village

(Get Free Report)

Savers Value Village, Inc. sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores. It serves retail and wholesale customers. The company was formerly known as S-Evergreen Holding LLC and changed its name to Savers Value Village, Inc. in January 2022. Savers Value Village, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

(Get Free Report)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Hong Kong, Jordan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Savers Value Village Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savers Value Village and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.