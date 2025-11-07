Innealta Capital LLC Reduces Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF $BBCA

Innealta Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 57.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,817 shares during the quarter. Innealta Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Stock Performance

BBCA stock opened at $85.55 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a one year low of $62.71 and a one year high of $82.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.93.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

