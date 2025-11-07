Head to Head Survey: ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) and Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQMT)

Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQMT – Get Free Report) and ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Liquidmetal Technologies and ESAB”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidmetal Technologies $860,000.00 151.14 -$1.51 million N/A N/A ESAB $2.79 billion 2.43 $264.84 million $3.97 28.20

Volatility and Risk

ESAB has higher revenue and earnings than Liquidmetal Technologies.

Liquidmetal Technologies has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESAB has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Liquidmetal Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of ESAB shares are held by institutional investors. 45.4% of Liquidmetal Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of ESAB shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Liquidmetal Technologies and ESAB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidmetal Technologies -199.61% -7.00% -6.70% ESAB 8.70% 15.93% 7.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Liquidmetal Technologies and ESAB, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidmetal Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 ESAB 0 2 8 0 2.80

ESAB has a consensus target price of $143.33, indicating a potential upside of 28.03%. Given ESAB’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ESAB is more favorable than Liquidmetal Technologies.

Summary

ESAB beats Liquidmetal Technologies on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liquidmetal Technologies

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc., a materials technology company, designs, develops, and sells custom products and parts from bulk amorphous alloys to various industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides bulk amorphous alloy custom products and parts for applications, which include non-consumer electronic devices, medical products, automotive components, and sports and leisure goods. It offers tooling and prototype parts, such as demonstration parts and test samples for customers with products in development; and engages in product licensing activities. In addition, the company partners with third-party manufacturers and licensees to develop and commercialize liquid metal alloy products. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Lake Forest, California.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips. The company's equipment ranges from portable welding machines to large customized automated cutting and welding systems. It also offers a range of software and digital solutions to help its customers increase their productivity, remotely monitor their welding operations, and digitize their documentation. The company sells its products under the ESAB brand to various end markets, such as general industry, infrastructure, renewable energy, medical and life sciences, transportation, construction, and energy. It offers its products through independent distributors and direct salespeople. The company operates in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. ESAB Corporation was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, Maryland.

