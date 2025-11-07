Innealta Capital LLC Sells 1,309 Shares of Air Lease Corporation $AL

Innealta Capital LLC lowered its stake in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AL. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 3.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 21,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $987,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lowered shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Air Lease news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $317,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 141,316 shares in the company, valued at $8,983,458.12. This represents a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Beker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $317,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,514.10. This represents a 26.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Air Lease Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $63.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.60. Air Lease Corporation has a 52-week low of $38.25 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.36.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $725.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.59 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Lease Corporation will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

