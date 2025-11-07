Innealta Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Old Republic International Corporation $ORI

Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Old Republic International by 33.9% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 49,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 12,452 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 24,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. HFG Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 10,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,009,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,696,000 after purchasing an additional 91,544 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old Republic International news, Director Therace Risch bought 1,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.14 per share, with a total value of $39,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 10,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,862.50. This trade represents a 10.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 4,797 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $188,474.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 54,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,630.69. The trade was a 8.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old Republic International Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of ORI stock opened at $40.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.82. Old Republic International Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 9.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Corporation will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 38.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Old Republic International from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Raymond James Financial raised Old Republic International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Republic International presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

