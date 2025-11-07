Innealta Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Matador Resources Company $MTDR

Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,883 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $885,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,341 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTDR. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. William Blair started coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Matador Resources from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Susan M. Ward bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.04 per share, for a total transaction of $195,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 14,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,593.92. This trade represents a 50.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher P. Calvert bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.44 per share, for a total transaction of $98,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,600. This trade represents a 6.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired 40,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,079 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Matador Resources Trading Up 2.1%

MTDR stock opened at $37.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. Matador Resources Company has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $64.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.14.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The energy company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $939.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.22 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Matador Resources Company will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.96%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

