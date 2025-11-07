Innealta Capital LLC Acquires 1,293 Shares of EchoStar Corporation $SATS

Innealta Capital LLC lifted its holdings in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of EchoStar by 25.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,699,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,486,000 after purchasing an additional 343,590 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in EchoStar by 32.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,268,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,139,000 after buying an additional 313,314 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in EchoStar by 4.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 391,985 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after buying an additional 17,448 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in EchoStar by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 389,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,959,000 after buying an additional 45,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in EchoStar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,541,000. Institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SATS opened at $70.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.41 and its 200 day moving average is $42.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.29 and a beta of 0.94. EchoStar Corporation has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $85.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EchoStar from $59.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Zacks Research raised EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EchoStar in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $105.00 price target on EchoStar in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

In related news, COO John Swieringa sold 154,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total value of $12,572,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,078.40. This represents a 99.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hamid Akhavan sold 233,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total transaction of $17,625,721.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 376,805 shares in the company, valued at $28,392,256.75. This trade represents a 38.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 460,740 shares of company stock worth $35,967,480. Corporate insiders own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

