Savant Capital LLC Buys 4,546 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $26,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 27,747.4% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,590 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $129,140,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 472.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,330,000 after purchasing an additional 701,500 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 821,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,821,000 after purchasing an additional 431,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACT Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,654,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2%

AVDE opened at $78.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.70 and its 200 day moving average is $75.12. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.84. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $58.56 and a 12-month high of $80.44.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

