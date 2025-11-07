Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 559,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $37,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $502,435,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 106.9% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,061,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,048,000 after buying an additional 1,064,977 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 96.5% during the first quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,991,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,828,000 after buying an additional 978,450 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 26.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,394,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,239,000 after buying an additional 495,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 77.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,022,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,024,000 after buying an additional 447,743 shares during the last quarter.

VEU opened at $72.19 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $53.65 and a 52 week high of $73.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.10. The company has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

