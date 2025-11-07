Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Raises Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,996 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $5,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 41.3% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Laurus Global Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurus Global Equity Management Inc. now owns 90,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,574,000 after acquiring an additional 11,030 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CRL. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday. William Blair raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $126,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,681.60. This trade represents a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of CRL opened at $170.82 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.86 and a twelve month high of $222.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.44, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.56.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.43 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 1.69%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.