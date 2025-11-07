The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,602 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $22,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Headland Capital LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 17.9% in the second quarter. Headland Capital LLC now owns 653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Raelipskie Partnership increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.1% in the second quarter. Raelipskie Partnership now owns 7,086 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 20.4% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 48,306 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,711,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $369.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $398.00 and a 200-day moving average of $381.11. The company has a market cap of $367.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.00.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total transaction of $13,067,346.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,629,658.50. The trade was a 21.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total value of $404,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,416.59. This trade represents a 20.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

