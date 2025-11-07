Savant Capital LLC Raises Stake in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 188,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,251 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $43,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 381.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on WM. Barclays reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $271.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $277.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.44.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $199.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.45. The stock has a market cap of $80.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.11 and a 12 month high of $242.58.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 10.35%.The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.97%.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.