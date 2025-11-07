Savant Capital LLC Acquires 2,857 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 125,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $18,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.8% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 26,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A grew its position in RTX by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 18,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $873,547.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,729,013.40. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $1,187,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 16,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,798.40. The trade was a 31.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 38,471 shares of company stock valued at $6,210,875 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $175.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $112.27 and a twelve month high of $181.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.76.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $22.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.26 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.67%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on RTX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of RTX from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.