Savant Capital LLC Sells 6,664 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAX

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 677,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,664 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $19,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 30,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Squire Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 84,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, GEM Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 150,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $31.53 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $32.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average of $29.81. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.74.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

