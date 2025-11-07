Savant Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 231.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,844 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $21,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Michels Family Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Jentner Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 102,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $295.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $214.77 and a one year high of $310.81.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

