Souders Financial Advisors Makes New $247,000 Investment in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,993 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $110.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.90.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

