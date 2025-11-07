Savant Capital LLC Sells 80,946 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV

Savant Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,224,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,946 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $89,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Abound Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 993.1% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $28.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.90. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $29.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

