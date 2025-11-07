Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 8,438 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 141.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,471,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth $1,715,000. Invst LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 252.0% in the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 11,589 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 79,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,086,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,676,000 after purchasing an additional 161,356 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of MO opened at $57.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.35 and its 200 day moving average is $61.84. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.08 and a 12-month high of $68.60. The company has a market capitalization of $96.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.51.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.26% and a net margin of 37.24%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 30th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.4%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

