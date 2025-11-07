Savant Capital LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 106.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,567,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 807,116 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up about 0.7% of Savant Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $108,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 211.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 109,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 74,085 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 14,208 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $74.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.97. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $54.98 and a one year high of $75.75. The company has a market capitalization of $108.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

