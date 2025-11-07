Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 732 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,528 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Painted Porch Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 260.0% during the second quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 450.0% during the first quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 314.8% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 383.3% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Stock Down 5.3%

CRM opened at $239.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.13. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.48 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $227.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $254.66 per share, with a total value of $865,844.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,819.84. The trade was a 801.89% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $543,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,644,396.50. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,372 shares of company stock worth $18,317,866. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $347.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $400.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, October 17th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

