Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,806,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332,537 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.0% of Savant Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $159,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,514,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,426,000 after buying an additional 11,830,891 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $222,710,000. Wit LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 99,898.4% in the first quarter. Wit LLC now owns 4,020,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016,913 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,411,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377,989 shares during the period. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,542,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,204 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $60.42 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $180.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.49.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.