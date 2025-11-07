Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,300 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions makes up approximately 2.9% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $14,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,733,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,199,000 after purchasing an additional 438,381 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,689,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,662,000 after purchasing an additional 39,846 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,168,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,278,000 after purchasing an additional 38,527 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,076,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,071,000 after buying an additional 33,635 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 577.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,035,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,513,000 after buying an additional 883,125 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 5,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.37, for a total transaction of $1,465,991.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 143,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,020,545.45. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 7,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.72, for a total transaction of $1,848,497.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 48,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,824,151.36. The trade was a 12.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 147,532 shares of company stock valued at $38,417,208 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

BR opened at $217.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.33 and a 1-year high of $271.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $237.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.77.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 43.28% and a net margin of 13.11%.The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on BR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $261.00 to $256.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

