Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Acquires 53,516 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF $VUSB

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 397,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,516 shares during the period. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF makes up about 6.2% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $19,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUSB. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 144.1% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $126,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 297.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS VUSB opened at $49.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.80. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.43 and a 1 year high of $49.98.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

