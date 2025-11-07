American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Major Shareholder Properties Ltd. Golden Sells 118,892 Shares

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Properties Ltd. Golden sold 118,892 shares of American Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $477,945.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,178,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,935,941.90. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Properties Ltd. Golden also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 4th, Properties Ltd. Golden sold 92,973 shares of American Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $371,892.00.
- On Tuesday, August 19th, Properties Ltd. Golden sold 1,000,000 shares of American Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $1,260,000.00.
- On Friday, October 17th, Properties Ltd. Golden sold 980,000 shares of American Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $3,978,800.00.
- On Monday, October 20th, Properties Ltd. Golden sold 20,000 shares of American Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $82,400.00.
American Resources Stock Performance
NASDAQ AREC opened at $3.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $359.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.83. American Resources Corporation has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $7.11.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AREC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of American Resources in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded American Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. D. Boral Capital initiated coverage on American Resources in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of American Resources in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of American Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.
Institutional Trading of American Resources
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in American Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of American Resources by 65.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Resources during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in American Resources by 271.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 101,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 74,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.32% of the company’s stock.
About American Resources
American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, extracts, processes, transports, and sells metallurgical coal to the steel and industrial industries. It supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.
