Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Stock Price Up 11.1% – Time to Buy?

Corero Network Security plc (LON:CNS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9.78 and last traded at GBX 9.72. Approximately 449,084 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 332,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.75.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 19 price target on shares of Corero Network Security in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 12.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £49.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.20 and a beta of 0.46.

Corero Network Security plc is a global leader in real-time, high-performance, automatic DDoS cyber defense solutions. Both Service and Hosting providers, alongside digital enterprises across the globe rely on Corero’s award winning cybersecurity technology to eliminate the threat of Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) to their digital environment through automatic attack detection and mitigation, coupled with network visibility, analytics and reporting.

