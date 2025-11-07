Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,945,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,819 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises 1.7% of Savant Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $266,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAT. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,985,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,598,000 after purchasing an additional 797,094 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,016,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,304,000 after purchasing an additional 784,895 shares during the period. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,598,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 343.5% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 617,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,814,000 after buying an additional 478,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 9,353,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,718,000 after purchasing an additional 476,529 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $56.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $61.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.25.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

