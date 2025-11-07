Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Has $18.87 Million Stock Position in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies accounts for approximately 3.9% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $18,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 85.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on KEYS. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.56.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.5%

KEYS opened at $184.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 58.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.43 and a 52 week high of $187.67.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.36%.The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.85 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.090 EPS. Analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total transaction of $347,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 106,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,544,528.20. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

