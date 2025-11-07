Chubb Limited $CB Shares Purchased by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Chubb comprises 2.6% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $12,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 391.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 23,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.00, for a total transaction of $6,659,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 90,600 shares in the company, valued at $25,458,600. The trade was a 20.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Chubb Stock Performance
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $1.98. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 16.53%.The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.72 earnings per share. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Chubb Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.19%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $333.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $277.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Chubb from $326.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.79.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CB
About Chubb
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
