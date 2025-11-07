Princeton Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Hancock Whitney Corporation $HWC

Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 3.0% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 1.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 9.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 9,894 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.86, for a total value of $542,784.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 55,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,057,512.38. The trade was a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HWC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday. Hovde Group raised their target price on Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.86.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

HWC stock opened at $58.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.18. Hancock Whitney Corporation has a one year low of $43.90 and a one year high of $64.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Corporation will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.20%.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

