Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Shares Sold by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC decreased its position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 588,668.3% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 117,447,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,988,129,000 after purchasing an additional 117,427,549 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,250,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,782,590,000 after buying an additional 506,105 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,011,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,676,000 after buying an additional 2,050,010 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,766,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,647,000 after buying an additional 734,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 45.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,677,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,595 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.41, for a total transaction of $438,820.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 96,486 shares in the company, valued at $21,169,993.26. This trade represents a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 3,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $727,989.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,786.36. This trade represents a 27.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 216,642 shares of company stock worth $48,274,411 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 2.0%

COF opened at $216.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $143.22 and a 12 month high of $232.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.07. The stock has a market cap of $138.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $5.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $1.70. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%.The company had revenue of $15.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 101.27%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

